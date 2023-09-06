Shereé Whitfield Reacts to Kandi Burruss’ Plastic Surgery Accusations

For many, the idea of plastic surgery is inseparable from reality TV stars. The implications there are research-worthy, but to put it simply, there’s insurmountable pressure to look good on TV. And even when removing TV from the equation, people want to look good.

Regardless, there’s a real stigma around plastic surgery. Whether that’s warranted or not, it serves as ammo for when reality TV personalities start coming after each other. Most recently, it was the Real Housewives of Atlanta at each other’s throats.

With the reunion underway, Bravo pulled out as much drama and argumentation as possible. But not all of it made the cut for the reunion in its first version, including some shots fired between Shereé Whitfield and Kandi Burruss.

How many surgeries have Shereé and Kandi had?

In a sneak preview of the RHOA Extended Reunion obtained by E! News, the girls got caught up talking about the work they’d had done. When attention turned to Shereé, she pointed things at Kandi. Shereé said, “You had your body done four times, honey, at least. So, we all know you’re a lover of plastic surgery.”

Kandi said, “I have not had my body done four times,” and Shereé asked if it was three instead. Kandi clarified, “First of all, let’s be clear: I have never denied getting plastic surgery. You done had tummy tucks, you done had breast jobs, you got nose jobs multiple times. Before we even met you on this season, that was a nose job.”

Shereé admitted to one rhinoplasty, asserting it was her “first tweak.” Kandi and Drew Sidora laughed, with the latter saying, “Well, maybe you didn’t admit it. She didn’t admit it, but we see it.” On the other hand, Sanya Richards-Ross jumped in and asked, “You had a nose job, who cares?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 airs Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE RHOA LADIES’ WORK THEY’VE HAD DONE?