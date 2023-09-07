Why Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph’s Anger Towards Jaimee Neale Was Misplaced

On day one, Jaimee Neale asked the chef whether she was into anyone in order not to make any waves among the crew. At the time, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph did state she had eyes for Culver Bradbury, yet Jaimee made a move anyway. Some, like Tzarina, were pissed at the flagrant disregard for her feelings. But Jaimee doesn’t really owe anyone anything, as she hadn’t known the crew for that long. While the move didn’t exactly build trust between the women, Tzarina may have displaced her anger.

A case of unrequited love, we have all been there, and frankly, it sucks. Who in their right mind puts all their effort, like picking out the perfect outfit or making sure to laugh at a joke, into a crush, only to see said crush flirt with another person? I mean, crushes can get you through a crappy 9 to 5, a scary Ferris wheel ride, or high school, with little moments clearing the way for a fantasy-filled life and maybe a nautical-themed wedding.

So, Bravo fans understood why Tzarina was a bit miffed with Jaimee after she seductively tempted Culver on Below Deck Down Under. But did Cheffy go a bit too far with her anger for the seductive siren?

Did Jaimee Break Girl Code?

This question is a bit double-edged and usually open-ended. Girl code is, in my opinion, this silly rule that little girls are taught from a young age where they can miraculously claim or dib a man before their friends. Now, I am in no way endorsing the idea that a woman should actively go after a guy who is in a relationship (looking at you Rachel Leviss), so let’s get that clear. For eons, girl code has had clear rules about not being able to date your friend’s ex or date your ex’s friend. We all know it, and most of us live by it.

But at the time, Culver wasn’t in a relationship. It could be argued the closest love interest he had at the time of Jaimee’s arrival was the food Cheffy snuck him. Even though Aesha Scott did warn Jaimee that Culver was off limits, she still pursued a kiss on their first night out. While the move was a bit aggressive, it is hard to say that Jaimee broke girl code—she just didn’t exactly abide by it.

Tzarina Ices Jaimee Out

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

It wasn’t very nice to see Chef Tzarina ice out Jaimee when she tried to talk to her in the galley after the crew night. Instead of having an adult conversation, the chef just asked that she be given some space as she forcefully chopped up parsnips. The request seemed odd, since she had multiple charters to make a move on Culver, yet didn’t. Also, Culver isn’t exactly a prize. The deckhand throws tantrums over missing protein shakes and flirts with any good-looking girl, not exactly boyfriend material.

The most upsetting move was when Tzarina called Culver a “slut.” Even though the comment wasn’t aimed at Jaimee, it was hard for the second stew not to take it personally. And I don’t blame her. With callous words flying around and one too many shots, it makes sense why Jaimee would be uncomfortable with the language and feel that she was the original target.

Did Tzarina Break Girl Code?

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

It is hard to justify Chef Tzarina’s anger towards Jaimee, especially since the chef hooked up with her best friend’s ex, João Franco. All the anger towards the second stew seems a bit unwarranted since Tzarina clearly gave in to her own carnal cravings.

While the crew seems to be getting on a bit better now, the fact that Tzarina was so upset says more about her than Jaimee. Personally, I love what the chef has brought to the show. She is spunky, clever, and great at the job, so we are hoping she can forgive Jaimee and move on. Also, Tzarina may be thanking her lucky stars for not holding out for Culver after watching Jaimee have to check yes or no to become his girlfriend. Ugh, cringe!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CHEF TZARINA HAD A RIGHT TO BE THAT ANGRY?