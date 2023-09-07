Emily Simpson Thinks Shannon Beador ‘Deserves More’ Than John Janssen

Even though Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has strictly forbidden any chatter about her and John Janssen’s relationship, castmate Emily Simpson hasn’t been shy about expressing her concerns.

Several things about Shannon and John’s romance bothered the ladies of the OC, even before they broke up. When John ended the relationship in November 2022, Shannon claimed she was “blindsided.”

But many of the RHOC cast members saw the breakup coming like a train barreling down the tracks. Emily especially believes Shannon deserves better than John.

Shannon and John are still “hanging out”

On September 6, Emily and co-star Gina Kirschenheiter guested on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. A caller asked Emily, “Since you have always expressed concern for Shannon, what do you make of the fact that she and John Janssen are still hanging out despite their public breakup?”

Before she could answer, Andy jumped in with the comment, “Well, Emily’s got a big theory.” Let’s hear it then, Em.

“I don’t know if they’re together or not,” Emily responded. “I really honestly wish the best for Shannon, but I don’t know if John Janssen is the best. I think she deserves more.”

Emily’s theory

During a game of “Truth or Emily Eats a Cucumber,” Andy asked Emily, “What do you think was the biggest red flag in Shannon and John’s relationship?”

“Oh, my God, there’s so many!” Emily answered. “They break up all the time.”

Gina offered “the fact that they aren’t together” as a big red flag, to which Emily responded, “No, but I think they are together.”

“Oh, they are today?” Gina quipped.

“I think so,” Emily said.

When Andy questioned whether Shannon and John are really together, Emily said, “I think so.”

“And they’re pretending to not be together so they don’t get any heat?” Andy asked.

“I don’t know, maybe,” Emily shrugged. But when Andy countered, “Well, it sounds like you do know,” she played coy.

“I’m gonna eat some more cucumbers,” she said, dodging Andy’s question.

So despite allegations that John never stays at Shannon’s, Shannon’s not allowed to stay at John’s, he fat-shames her and she reportedly pays for everything, Shannon still thinks they’re the perfect couple. Too bad John doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

