Emily Simpson Accuses John Janssen of Calling Shannon Beador ‘Fat’ or ‘Unattractive’

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 continues, with some heavy accusations. Emily Simpson alleged that John Janssen, former boyfriend to Shannon Beador, had called her “fat” and/or “unattractive” during their time together. It came as filming took an awkward turn, as Shannon broke the fourth wall and demanded an apology for her then-partner from her colleagues.

Was Shannon bankrolling John?

Heather Dubrow said in a confessional during Episode 10 of Season 17: “Shannon pays for everything, the family dynamic isn’t great, and he’s never slept over and his son lives with him so she doesn’t go over there.” While that was concerning, it didn’t cross a particular line. That came with Emily’s claims.

“[John] called [Shannon] names and said that she’s fat or unattractive,” Emily said while getting visibly emotional. “I don’t feel like he’s invested in their relationship, and I feel like she’s wasting her time and I feel like she can do better.”

Whatever the truth may be, Shannon and John are no longer an item. However, they are still going out together, enjoying their time as friends – even if John’s daughter doesn’t like Shannon being in the picture.

The confessional comments came amid a chaotic episode, in which Shannon fumed about the ladies speaking about her relationship. She said John was a “private” person, and had previously claimed that comments airing about them having trouble would be the end of their relationship. To me, chastising a partner for speaking to their friends about relationship problems is a huge red flag. John is wise enough to know Shannon is on a reality show.

For her part, Emily claimed she simply wanted to be a good friend. “I can help her,” Emily said. “I can advocate for her, but she won’t let us.” The jury’s out on whether she’s being truthful, or just wanted to make some great TV.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE EMILY’S CLAIMS ABOUT JOHN? DO YOU THINK THIS MAY BE ONE OF THE REASONS SHANNON AND JOHN DIDN’T WORK OUT?