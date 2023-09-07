Jennifer Pedranti Calls Tamra Judge a ‘Mean Girl’ With ‘Bully Behavior’

If Jennifer Pedranti thought she would join the Real Housewives of Orange County and have enjoy a pleasant friendship with Tamra Judge, she is now very much disappointed. Tamra is a Real Housewives of Orange County legend. She knows how to play the reality TV game. And no friendship is above getting dirty.

Jennifer is learning this quickly. And it goes beyond just the show. Both ladies have spoken about the other on social media or interview platforms. For her part, Tamra is not letting up on commenting about the RHOC newbie. And Jennifer has no issue with responding in kind.

Jennifer denies being a “victim”

Tamra recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live where the former CUT Fitness owner spoke about her supposed friend in unflattering terms. And suggested that she would get into it with Jennifer at the reunion. Tamra also called the yoga studio owner a “victim.”

“I think me and Jen, the new girl, are gonna have some words,” Tamra said in a clip from her conversation with Jeff Lewis. A fan shared it on a RHOC Instagram fan page.

“I like Jen,” Jeff said before Tamra replied that Jennifer is “sweet.”

“She’s doing a very good job playing the sweet card,” Tamra explained. “Her yoga training comes in very well. She comes off very sweet. Hashtag victim. I think she’s great for the show but I’ve known her for quite a few years so … I know. We just need to straighten some things out.”

Jennifer responded with an Instagram Story. She accused Tamra of “bully behavior” and being a “mean girl.” She rejected the label of victim with the hashtag “#victim.”

“I don’t have to pretend to be a ”kind/sweet’ person. I have zero interest in mean girl and bully BS … especially at this age! I wouldn’t allow my 12-year-old daughter to behave this way. No #victim here,” she wrote to her Stories. A conveniently chosen “stop Lyin'” by Kevin Gates can be heard in the background.

Here’s more drama that can’t be missed.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S COMMENTS? SHOULD JENNIFER HAVE RESPONDED? WHAT DO YOU THINK TAMRA WILL BRING UP AT THE REUNION?