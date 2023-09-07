Jersey Shore Stars Reveal How They’d Handle Infamous Note Drama Differently Now

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola surprised everyone, including her former Jersey Shore co-stars, when she popped up to film the new series. 13 years ago, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote an anonymous note to Sammi. The note revealed that her boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was cheating.

Now Angelina Pivarnick, Snooki, and Sammi discussed the letter in an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And People has the scoop.

They wrote Sammi a letter…

“Honestly, now that I’m here I feel like a part of me has been missing for a while, you know?” Sammi remarked. “I feel like I looked at you guys like sisters.” She said in a confessional scene, “I’m so surprised at how natural it felt to be back. I feel like these people are my family and I just was gone on vacation for a few years.”

Then, Angelina mentioned the note. Because of course she does. “I feel like, especially in Miami, me and you didn’t leave off bad terms except for, like, the note,” Angelina stated.

“I was more upset that it was like, wait, is everybody f—ing with me?” Sammi admitted. Now she can “laugh about it.” Snooki had regrets about the note. “If I had to go back, I would tell you to your face,” she said to Sammi.

In another confessional, Sammi reflected on her behavior after receiving the mysterious letter. Sammi stated, “I was 22 and so dramatic back then. If the note happened now, I think I would have handled it a little bit differently.”

Accepting a different path

Sammi told her co-stars, “I’ve become the strongest person I can be at this point in my life because of it all. But you can’t get back those years. Time is so short on this earth. Do not freaking waste it over a man if it’s not working out,” she added.

“I thought in my 20s that I had to be married and find my future husband and like, I’ll never find the next love of my life ever again,” Sammi shared in a confessional. “I was so scared. And now, you kind of accept things for what they are, I think, better now when you’re [in your] 30s.”

And then the ladies lamented how old they are and how aging sucks. Truth! But it is still great to see the old gang back together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 continues on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

