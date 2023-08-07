Snooki and JWoww Reveal Why They Forgave Sammi Sweetheart

After an 11-year hiatus, Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was once again filming with her roomies. Sammi shocked viewers, and her former roommates, when she popped up during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

But there was unfinished business between Sammi and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Sammi blocked Jenni and Nicole on social media, leading to confusion and hurt feelings. Page Six has the scoop.

Can a friendship survive being blocked?

Sammi apologized for unfollowing and blocking Nicole, Jenni, and Deena Cortese. She made the move to put some distance between her and the Jersey Shore reboot.

“I think she owned it,” Jenni said. “She owned it, and I got over it quick,” Nicole added. “We were hurt and confused. But … we’re so happy to have her back and be able to move on from that,” Jenni said.

Nicole’s decision to open Snooki Shops locations aggravated Sammi, who has her own Sweetheart Coast shop on the boardwalk in New Jersey.

“I’m not the type of woman to compete against my friends by opening other stores. We had a nice conversation about it. No one was copying anyone,” Nicole explained. “And we’re all allowed to open stores. Like, no one should be upset about that. It’s like little kid stuff,” she added.

While Sammi feels that “blocking is the best way to move on” in some situations, she acknowledged that she understood why her roomies were upset. Sammi said, “Maybe they’re thinking we’re in a great place and then I block them and they’re like, ‘What the hell?’ So, I totally get it. Sometimes blocking can be immature.”

She continued, “Nobody’s perfect. We all make mistakes, we all [dos] stupid things and it’s just how you come out of them now. If people are receptive to you and they’re understanding, then all things will be good,” Sammi added. And Sammi has once again unblocked her roomies. “I have. I really enjoy them,” she stated.

The big return

Eventually, Angelina Pivarnick persuaded Sammi to go to the Poconos Mountains to surprise the unsuspecting cast. “I like that I was actually able to pull it off and everybody else couldn’t. She and I always had a bond,” Angelina said.

Jenni explained, “My jaw was … unhinged on the ground. I was like, ‘I still don’t think it’s you. Is this AI? Is this a robot?’” With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also filming in a reduced role for the show, the whole family was back together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 continues Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

