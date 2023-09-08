Lenny Hochstein Taking Florida Plant Store to Court

At this point, any reputation Lenny Hochstein might’ve had is laughable. His ongoing divorce from Lisa Hochstein made him public enemy number one among Real Housewives of Miami fans.

Not to mention the fact that he got engaged to another woman while still legally married to Lisa. The man dug himself into hole after hole in terms of PR. Even his status as a famed plastic surgeon came into jeopardy.

Reportedly, Lenny is fielding lawsuits around potential negligence in his plastic surgery operations. However, now Lenny is the one doling out lawsuits. And his most recent effort reports damages of up to $50,000.

Lenny’s botanical moveout mishap

TMZ obtained a lawsuit filed by Lenny claiming that Threlkel Botanicals unlawfully removed plants and trees from his Miami mansion while Lisa was moving out. Threlkel Botanicals had provided the plants in 2020 at Lenny’s request. He claimed to have paid thousands for them. Lenny claimed Jim Threlkel had “felonious intent and knew he was taking property he was not entitled to.”

However, in a shocking twist, Lenny’s claims might be utter lies. A representative for Threlkel Botanicals reached out to TMZ and explained what happened. “On Monday, August 28th, Jeff Sophir, owner of Jim Threlkel Botanicals, was contacted by Lisa Hochstein, a long-term client and good friend, to relocate several interior botanicals from her current residence to a new property.”

But things took a turn when Lenny arrived. “During the scheduled relocation, Mr. Hochstein arrived at the property, verbally berated Jim Threlkel staff and blocked their vehicle with his car while threatening to contact local law enforcement. Instead, Mr. Sophir contacted law enforcement and they were dispatched to the property. Mr. Hochstein was ordered to leave the premises and the botanicals in question were subsequently removed.”

TELL US – WHICH SIDE HAS THE BETTER CLAIM HERE? DO YOU THINK LENNY WILL GET HIS $50K?