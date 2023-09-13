Below Deck Down Under Preview: Captain Jason Confronts Tzarina

As far as outrageous guest requests go, hibachi-style dinner is pretty up there. If, of course, you factor in that Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is not trained to do hibachi. There is open flame involved, and the dinner is being served in a confined space that is the yacht. What couldn’t go wrong?

And that’s exactly where Tzarina was coming from when she refused to do the dinner. Imagining the worst for sure. It’s understandable anxiety. But on a super-yacht, no one takes no for an answer. And that includes Captain Jason Chambers.

Captain Jason acknowledged Tzarina’s “frustrations”

There will be a conversation on the matter between the Captain and chef in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under. That’s according to the newly released preview for the episode.

And Tzarina knew it was coming. “Am I being told off,” she asked as she returned to the galley. It was in her workspace that Captain Jason chose to speak regarding her refusal to do the dinner.

“No, we’re going to have a conversation,” Captain Jason said. To his credit, he made sure that Tzarina didn’t feel defensive.

“Let it all go, and just deal with what you’ve got in front of you. But we’ve just got to get on with it,” he continued.

Tzarina seemed to be sizing him up when she replied, “I’m not going to say anything. Sorry. I hate this.”

“It’s not what you’d want it to be. Nothing is ever going to be easy. Whatever you do is going to have hurdles. They wanted this style. So you do it the way you can do it,” Captain Jason continued.

Tzarina wanted Culver Bradbury to come out in costume and entertain while she served dinner. Captain Jason suspected that the chef wanted to hide behind Culver’s antics. He did not approve of the plan, so Tzarina would have to go in front of the guests alone. That’s when she started spiraling.

Captain Jason concluded, “You have frustrations. That’s fine. But, try and let it go. Work through.”

The pep talk did the trick. The chef regained her confidence and delivered a successful dinner to the charter guests.

In the confessional, Captain Jason explained why he said what he did to the chef.

“Tzarina just needs encouragement,” he said. “She needs to know to bite off a little bit at a time and she’ll get there.”

Catch Below Deck Down Under Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

