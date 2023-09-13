The Challenge Season 39 Cast and Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready, Challenge fans … another season of the hit MTV reality series is gearing up for another iconic run.

Season 39, set to premiere on October 25, is switching things up for its latest season. This year’s theme is “Battle For A New Champion.” Just like the title suggests, this cast will feature dozens of Challenge contenders fighting to win the championship title for the first time.

Featured players include returners like Big Brother’s Kyland Young, alongside Survivor alum Jay Starrett and Are You The One’s Nurys Mateo. Of course, the 39th season will feature other hopeful contenders battling it out for their share of the grand prize too.

But if you know anything about The Challenge — you can’t have a successful season without some messy vets.

Cara Maria makes her Challenge return

If you’ve followed The Challenge for some time, you know there’s always a twist up host TJ Lavin’s sleeve. And this time … it’s the returning vets. The handful of non-winning contestants likely thought they were getting a season free of the manipulation and backstabbing tactics that come from players like Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann. But unfortunately for them, their co-conspirators were right around the corner.

Set to join some of the season’s rookie and returning players are champions Kaycee Clark from Big Brother, Tori Deal from Are You The One, Laurel Stucky from The Real World, and YES, Cara Maria Sorbello. You know … the only female to win a season by herself.

Cara hasn’t appeared on a flagship season since War of the Worlds 2. But have no fear; the reality icon is back. Other faces include CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, Jordan Wiseley, and Brad Fiorenza.

