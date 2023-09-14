Lenny Hochstein Accuses ‘Vengeful’ Ex Lisa of ‘Virtually Emptying’ Mansion

The war between Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein rages on. When it comes to divorces, this has been one of the nastiest — between the mistress and the mudslinging, it’s a lot. The Real Housewives of Miami couple has been duking it out in court for over a year. They’re moving this along at a snail’s pace, but it’s been nasty since day one.

We recently shared that Lisa vacated their Star Island mansion as they continued their separate ways. But now, there’s more to the story. Lenny claimed that Lisa pulled an extra petty move on the way out the door. Radar Online got Lenny’s reaction, who said she completely emptied the house, leaving nothing for him.

No pots, no pans, no nothing

According to Lenny, when Lisa moved out of their $10 million mansion, she “virtually emptied” it. He claimed that there weren’t even any pots, pans, or utensils to cook with. She probably took the lightbulbs out of the lamps, too.

Of course, we celebrate and honor this level of pettiness around here. But Lenny isn’t happy. He has filed a motion in court to try to get Lisa in trouble, arguing that she violated their marital settlement agreement by “failing to act reasonably.”

The motion read, “Wife absolutely shocked Husband and his undersigned counsel by virtually emptying the 16,000 square-foot home of the desirable furniture and houseware and personal property and moving the furniture into her new 6,000 sq. ft. luxury apartment, or perhaps to a storage unit to deprive Husband of his property.”

Lenny estimated that Lisa took around $200K worth of knick-knacks and furnishings from their home. He claimed that some of the things she took were “special and unique” to the space, and he argued that Lisa only did this to be “malicious and vengeful.” Can a girl not get some new things for her apartment? Sheesh.

Lenny demanded that Lisa be held in contempt of court for her actions. Meanwhile, Lisa and her lawyers have yet to respond. She’s probably too busy decorating her new place.

