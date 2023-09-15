Craig Conover Says Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split Will ‘Make Sense’ After Summer House Airs

The internet was shocked and baffled when it came out that Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard had called off their engagement and broken up. It was so baffling to some that Summer House viewers immediately called foul.

Fans suspected this was another Scandoval, a staged bombshell to drive up viewership for the new season. Of course, there’s no evidence that Scandoval was staged, and the same goes for Carl and Lindsay. Even still, speculation abounds.

Perhaps that’s why Craig Conover recently assured fans everything would make sense. But even Craig reported that the split surprised him. He was returning from the US Open when he got the text, reportedly blurting out “Oh my God!” But perhaps, with hindsight, things became clearer.

Craig thought Carl and Lindsay would marry

Craig spoke with Page Six about the split and how sudden it seemed — at first glance. “I was very surprised,” he said. “I at least thought they would get married and then whatever happened, happened, but also whenever everyone gets to see the season, it’ll make a lot more sense.”

He noted that he spent most of the summer in the Hamptons with Carl and Lindsay. With his observations in mind, he continued, “For two months, we had all dealt with this. You know, it’s not like they had a great summer and all of the sudden this happens.”

Craig added that he’d had some “great conversations” with the couple. To close, he reiterated his main point by saying, “I just think, obviously, the end result without any context at all was going to be tough for people to wrap their heads around. I think it’ll make more sense with more context, that’s all.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE CRAIG’S CLAIMS? DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANYTHING THAT WOULD ADEQUATELY GIVE CONTEXT TO THE BREAKUP?