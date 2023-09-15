Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s House in Pre-Foreclosure AGAIN

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are back doing the same old song and dance we knew and loved. During the first part of their divorce saga, the drama was just far too easy to eat up.

Now that the divorce is back on, fans are back in the same boat. But things do feel a bit different for the pair this time. Previously, the two seemed equally malicious. Presently, Kim appears to be ignoring everything while Kroy pleads with her to do something. According to Kroy, the family is in dire straights.

And while the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star will return to reality TV soon, Kroy has no faith that she’ll use her paychecks for the good of the family. Perhaps Kim’s disregarding attitude has led the couple to where they are now, with another house foreclosure on the horizon.

Will Kim and Kroy lose their house this time?

According to reports obtained by TMZ, Kim and Kroy’s Alpharetta mansion is in pre-foreclosure. The pending sale date is November 7. The house is not yet in foreclosure, but foreclosure is almost certainly an inevitability. The online records indicate that the Don’t Be Tardy stars missed some mortgage payments.

But fans who were paying attention knew this already. Kroy said just as much. He claimed they were having trouble making monthly mortgage payments. He was selling personal items such as backpacks to make ends meet. He also claimed he asked Kim to sell her purses to contribute, but she refused.

Fans know just as well that Kroy was already in the process of selling the $3 million mansion — or trying to at least. Kroy pushed for an emergency hearing, hoping the sale would cover some of their significant debt. He reported that Kim refused to cooperate. However, Kim later claimed that Kroy followed her directions in selling the house.

