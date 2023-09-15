Savannah Chrisley Concerned for Parents’ Safety

Several months after being locked away, Savannah Chrisley is speaking out about her parents’ time behind bars.

“You have no air conditioning. It can be 115 degrees inside,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You’re padlocking ice machines, you’re not giving proper medical care, you’re giving people the wrong medication.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022 following their convictions for fraud. They began their sentences in January 2023 — with Todd serving in Florida and Julie in Kentucky.

Savannah’s recent comments aren’t the first time one of the Chrisley children has spoken out. Chase Chrisley told Extra in August 2023 that his parents were “hanging in there” despite the “terrible” conditions.

Could the government be facing a Chrisley lawsuit?

Now that Todd and Julie are slowly approaching their one-year mark in the slammer, Savannah and Chase have taken a problem with the prison system and its seeming lack of care for inmates.

“I have a hard time when we’re giving billions of dollars to other countries overseas, and we’re not even taking care of the people that are within our own system,” Savannah added. “I’ve spoken out about it. I’ve had a lot of lawyers jump on board to where there is the potential of a huge lawsuit. It’s just sad.”

The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA star said she feels a “responsibility to do better” for her parents and others. However, according to the reality star, some have encouraged her to stay quiet for her parents’ safety.

“Someone reached out to me, and they were like, ‘You better be careful, because by you saying these things, these guards could potentially place contraband on your mother or father to have them shipped to a higher security prison,'” she continued. “For me, that’s worrisome because there’s so much government overreach.”

Savannah noted that her goal isn’t to create a bigger chasm but to “create love.”

“At the end of the day, these people are not their mistakes.”

