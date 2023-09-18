Kroy Biermann’s Lawyer Thinks Kim Zolciak Will File for Bankruptcy

Kroy Biermann is in a big pickle, mainly because he married Kim Zolciak. He has no more NFL money. His dignity has been gone for years, and now he’s trying to divorce Kim for a second time.

In hindsight, Kroy probably should have listened to his mom. But when an older woman with kids and a previous history of being a mistress asks believes and receives a young football player from Montana, it is what it is. Kimbo has made no bones that she’s unbothered by the mess she’s helped create. Now Kroy’s lawyer believes her final party trick will be bankruptcy. Us Weekly has the details.

Kim’s only way out is the B-word

Unless she decides OnlyFans is an option … Poor Kroy is going through it but sadly, he can only blame himself. Kim has never tried to hide her penchant for luxury items and high-stakes gambling. And this is what happens when we enable poor behavior.

I’m not sure what assets the former couple has left at this point, but Kroy has been trying for an emergency sale of the McMansion in an effort to pay bills. Kim is running off to film The Surreal Life and leaving Kroy to pick up the pieces. That said, at least one of them managed to get a job. Now Kroy’s attorney sheds some light on Kim’s possible next move.

Kroy’s lawyer said if Kim files for bankruptcy, “A stay would be put on the foreclosure [of Kim and Kroy’s shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia] and again, the parties would be forced to live together, enveloped by all that toxicity for God knows how long.”

Well, that sounds horrifying. Kroy’s team would then “file an objection” and added “It is very likely that Kroy and Kim will come out with almost nothing” if the McMansion falls into foreclosure. The estranged couple have “almost nothing” now, so these two need to get it together without haste.

It seems to only be getting worse for Kim and Kroy. As always, Team Kids.

