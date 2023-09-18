Luann de Lesseps Recently Enjoyed a Fling With a Woman

The evolution of Luann de Lesseps is like none other we’ve ever seen on reality TV. We first met her on Real Housewives of New York City as a demure Countess. However, with every year that passed, we saw that façade slip away. Then, once she got divorced a couple of times, the real Luann emerged.

Now that she isn’t working full-time on RHONY, the cabaret superstar has traveled the country, crooning for sold-out theaters. But apparently, that’s not all she’s been up to. According to gay porn director Marc Macnamara, Luann recently explored a new side of her and had a tryst with a woman. You won’t find anything like this in her critically-acclaimed book, Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair.

Luann in the lady pond

In addition to his X-rated work, Marc hosts a podcast called Discretion Advised. His co-host is John Hill, who just happens to be Andy Cohen’s ex-boyfriend and Radio Andy co-host. Small world, right?

During a recent episode of their podcast, Marc spilled a bunch of tea about a recent hangout he had with Luann. She visited Fire Island this summer for a slew of gigs and apparently had a lot to say. In addition to teasing what we can expect from her upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she told Marc that she was recently “with a woman” and had “dipped into the lady pond.”

We absolutely love that for her, and this isn’t the first time that she’s been rumored to explore her sexuality. Years and years ago, when she was still dating Jacques Azoulay, an anonymous tipster claimed to have spotted Luann cozying up with a woman in a Los Angeles nightclub.

At the time, the tipster said, “Luann had a table and proceeded to feed the girl drinks, flirt, and kiss for the rest of the night. She kept telling her how beautiful she was and how she reminded her of when she was younger. Her friends jokingly told Luann she was a lesbian cougar!”

Perhaps we’ll see Luann explore this side of her when she returns to our screens later this year for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The RHONY: Legacy version of the show premieres on Peacock this December.

