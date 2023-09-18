Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen Discusses Making up With Madison LeCroy

It seems that enough time has passed between Southern Charm’s last reunion and the current ninth season. In a surprising turn of events, Madison LeCroy warmly welcomed Venita Aspen to her wedding celebrations.

Of course, fans of the hit reality TV show will remember that the two Charm ladies exchanged harsh words during the Season 8 finale. The issue of Madison supposedly grabbing Venita’s phone away from her to read a message from Leva Bonaparte was the reason why. They argued on the details of the event, with Madison denying that she behaved poorly. Ultimately, it didn’t seem that they had any resolve.

So what happened that the two ladies are on good terms now? Well, Venita explained the situation during a recent event in Charleston, South Carolina in honor of the season premiere.

Venita said it was “very easy” to mend fences with Madison

The social influencer spoke to The Messenger to explain the change in situation between herself and Madison. After all, there is no way that Madison would have invited Venita to meet her husband, Brett Randle, at the reception event if they were not on good terms.

“I think we were both kind of just over it,” Venita explained. “We were very similar in the fact of like, once we get to a certain threshold, it’s just like, ‘OK, like, how much longer, why do we have to keep doing this? Can we just be done?’ So we were kind of just put a truce to it. And it’s just like, ‘We’re not doing this anymore. We’re gonna be friends. This is it.'”

It seems that there is a lot of reference to mature conflict management from the ladies in the wake of Kathryn Dennis’ departure. A refreshing and significant contrast. Venita revealed that her reconciliation with Madison was accompanied by a very chic beverage. She said, “It was a very easy, short conversation filled with a lot of champagne.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

