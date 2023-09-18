Venita Aspen on Boyfriend Manny Joining Southern Charm Season 9

Over the last three seasons of Southern Charm, Venita Aspen has worked her way up from background character to full-fledged leading lady. For Season 9, we’re about to see a whole new side of Venita, because she’s officially booed up.

It might be recent, but the way she talked about him in a recent interview with Us Weekly makes it seem like things are getting pretty serious. And it sounds like we should expect to see a lot of him as Season 9 unfolds.

It all started in the DMs

When discussing her Season 9 and her new romance, Venita seriously could not stop gushing about her new man. His name is Manny, he’s a musician, and she is super confident that he’s the one.

“In my heart, I feel like [he’s] my forever person,” Venita shared. “So, I’m going to move with that. Yes, this is my forever person.”

Venita explained that the two of them have known each other for about five years. He slid into her Instagram DMs, and they started going back and forth and became Instagram buddies. She said they became officially boyfriend and girlfriend within the last year. And although it’s still relatively new, she’s head over heels for this dude.

Venita’s first reality TV romance

“He’s still God’s gift to me in the earth. I love Manny,” Venita told the outlet. “He’s so great. He’s such a great partner. So I’m really excited for people to see not only him but me in a relationship. We haven’t seen that before [on the show], so I’m very excited for it.”

This type of blind confidence in a relationship doesn’t usually bode well for a reality TV star but we’re rooting for these two — especially because we’ve never really seen Venita in a relationship on the show. Plus, it sounds like there won’t be any awkward energy as gets introduced to the group. Venita explained that Manny already knew one of the OG charmers because of his background as a musician.

“He already knew Shep [Rose] because the first venue that he ever played at was the Commodore, and Shep is a part owner of the Commodore,” Venita explained. “[Manny] and Shep go way back, so it was very easy for him to just walk and be like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ He can work a room better than me!”

It sounds like Manny might be a good fit here — at least it seems that way on paper. We’ll be the judge of that once we meet him on the show.

Southern Charm Season 9 airs new episodes on Thursdays on Bravo at 9/8c.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE VENITA DATING ON SOUTHERN CHARM? DO YOU THINK REALITY TV WILL BE GOOD OR BAD FOR THE NEW ROMANCE?