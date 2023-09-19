Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn Engaged to Leah Shafer

Congratulations are in order! Captain Sandy Yawn is engaged to her partner, Leah Shafer. The Below Deck Mediterranean star shared the exciting news on Instagram, and it’s honestly too cute to handle.

Captain and Mrs. Sandy Yawn

“It official (sic)! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS,” Captain Sandy enthusiastically shared on Instagram, along with pictures from the special moment. She must have been so excited that she forgot to double-check her caption for typos.

Captain Sandy later spoke to E! News about the decision to take her and Leah’s relationship to the next level. She shared all of the adorable details about how she popped the question.

“I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years,” Sandy explained. “I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first.”

Sandy and Leah first met in 2018 when Leah reached out to her via Facebook. Wholesome, right? Since then, the two have endured some enormous obstacles as a couple. Leah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and Captain Sandy has been by her side the entire time. Once it was time to pop the question, Sandy knew she had to pull out all the stops.

A fairytale proposal

“Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove,” Captain Sandy revealed. “I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date.”

Who knew that Captain Sandy was such a romantic? There’s no word on an official wedding date, but it’s going to be so cute to see them walk down the aisle — and surely there will be a handful of Below Deck cast members in attendance.

Captain Sandy will also be gracing our screens again soon. Below Deck Mediterranean returns to Bravo on Monday, September 25th at 9/8c.

