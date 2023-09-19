RHOSLC Newbie Monica Garcia’s Divorce Details Revealed

The woman hasn’t even been on Bravo for more than a few episodes and she’s already got a potential divorce arc. That’s either icon behavior or insane behavior. Monica Garcia made quite the splash as a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, particularly in her ties to Jen Shah.

Monica certainly made an impression in the most recent episode when she revealed she’d been having an 18-month-long affair with her brother-in-law. Heather Gay certainly couldn’t believe it, and most audience members probably couldn’t either.

And perhaps that past (among several other things) has led up to Monica’s ongoing divorce. Now, court documents have revealed more details of the ongoing proceedings.

Monica tried to get divorced once before

The U.S. Sun reported the divorce details on September 15. Monica said, “About four years into my marriage, I found myself in what one might call an entanglement. That resulted in a divorce and then a wedding because we got divorced and we got remarried. And now we’re getting divorced again.” Sounds like the messiness expected from a Real Housewife.

The couple initially filed for divorce back in 2013 but reconciled sometime later. More recently, Monica filed again on June 12, 2023. The last document was filed in August, suggesting the couple is moving forward this time. The house is owned by Mike, estimated at $425,000. Monica’s current residence is unknown.

Among the filings was a domestic relations injunction. With such a filing, neither party can “harass, intimidate, or disturb the peace of the other party.” The filing also ensures that neither one can “use the other party’s name, likeness, image, or identification to get credit, open an account for service, or obtain a service.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

