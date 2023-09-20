Alfonso Ribeiro Teases Len Goodman Tribute on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked when Len Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023. It had only been five months since Len announced his retirement during DWTS Season 31. He was surrounded by his family and friends in hospice care.

While Len’s passing was tragic, fans took comfort in the fact that he went peacefully. Moreover, the outpouring of love and support from those attached to the show was unlike anything the reality TV world had ever seen.

Viewers were glad to get a tribute to his time on DWTS during the Season 31 finale. But reportedly, that’s not where the tributes will end. Alfonso Ribeiro, the show’s much-beloved host, has teased that Season 32 will pay tribute to the judge.

Alfonso promises “there won’t be a dry eye”

Alfonso spoke with PEOPLE about how Season 32 seeks to honor Len. “I can guarantee you that every one of those pros will be making sure that the routines are still designed for Len. I know I’ve talked to a few of them and they will be putting in specific steps that Len used to love, just to make sure that the content is still there for Len.”

Beyond the dancing, Alfonso teased that production was “looking at doing something” to honor Len, assuring that “there won’t be a dry eye in the house” when the tribute happens. “It’ll be amazing. I mean, he was the best.”

Having the contestants honor Len through dance is perhaps the wisest thing they can do. Let’s just hope whatever else they have planned won’t be too sensationalized. It wouldn’t be the first time TV producers tried to sensationalize tragedy for the sake of views.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres September 26 on ABC with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE A TRIBUTE TO LEN ON SEASON 32? OR DO YOU WORRY HOW IT MIGHT TURN OUT?