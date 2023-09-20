Kim Zolciak Is ‘Living and Elevating in Silence and Peace’ Amid Divorce Battle

Everyone has their teeth sunk into the drama between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. Well, everyone except for Kim Zolciak. The former Don’t Be Tardy stars went through a messy divorce process earlier this year before abruptly calling things off to try and work things out.

But working things out must not have gone as well as anticipated. Kroy refiled for divorce and has been making moves against his estranged wife. Kim has been surprisingly silent. Not so much in a dignified way, but in a confusing way.

One would expect Kim to do something — like release a statement from her lawyer at the very least. But so far, near radio silence on Kim’s end. If her hope is still to reconcile, that ship has almost certainly sailed according to Kroy’s lawyer. But still, she claims to be living her best life.

Is Kim even aware of the divorce?

Kim shared a repost on her Instagram story which read, “Really enjoying my privacy these days … don’t care to be seen, heard, or to prove any points … just living and elevating in silence and peace.” Kim’s addition to the post was three emojis — two hearts and prayer hands. But the repost felt dubious.

The idea that Kim would be living privately or in silence would seem to contradict her upcoming return to reality TV. Throughout the second round of divorce proceedings, Kim has been in a strange denial. One follower asked about her living situation on Instagram, to which she responded, “I’m living here not going anywhere!”

She continued, “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.” Whereas Kroy said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Perhaps Kim hopes that if she ignores things long enough, it will all just go away. Well, she’s in for a rude awakening.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON KIM’S BEHAVIOR AMID THE DIVORCE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER IG STORY?