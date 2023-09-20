Sami Sheen ‘Scared’ but Going Ahead With Boob Job

Sami Sheen shared that she’s getting a boob job, which means a major lifestyle change. She has to quit vaping. And while that may seem simple, it’s not so simple for her to say goodbye.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richard‘s daughter shared on Monday that she has had a nicotine addiction for the last five years and has to stop for at least a month before the surgery for safety reasons.

Kicking the habit

The model and social media content creator, 19, admitted on camera that she has tried quitting “multiple times” because she knew the health risks associated with vaping and nicotine but could never kick the habit.

“I’m already getting anxiety,” she shared. “I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf***er.” She added that, at the very least, the boob job would probably save her life because it was forcing her to stop smoking.

She also asked followers to provide any suggestions on how to wean off with the least withdrawal symptoms and shared how scared she was about living without her habit.

“I’ve depended on it for so long,” Sami admitted. “My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine.” She added, “I don’t know how to live without this thing. It’s really sad. My whole life revolves around it.”

Baring all

However, at the end of the day, Sami wants to get her boobs done, and quitting is the only way to achieve that, so she’s going to focus on finding a way to quit.

The boob job is something Sami wanted to boost her confidence and her career. She announced back in June that she was a “sex worker on Only Fans” and that she would censor her nipples until after getting breast augmentation surgery.

“I show pretty much everything,” she shared about her Only Fans content, “but I want to wait until the girls are done, so I’m fully confident in what I’m showing.” Sami sees her boob job as the next step in upping her content.

She also clarified that just because she identified herself as a sex worker didn’t mean that she was a porn star or had sex on camera. She called herself a sex worker because her primary source of income is Only Fans.

That being the case, it looks like her boob job is Sami investing in her career.

