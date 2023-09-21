Cheryl Burke Slams Dancing With the Stars for Airing During Strikes

Dancing with the Stars is in a tough spot. Season 32 is set to premiere on September 26, but striking Writers Guild of America writers are picketing the show. Several of the contestants, including Alyson Hannigan, Matt Walsh, and Mira Sorvino, were listed on the striking writers’ signs. The goal is for the contestants to quit the show. Or for ABC to push back the premiere date or scrap the season.

While some other shows were set to premiere, the hosts later changed their minds. Both Jennifer Hudson and Drew Barrymore decided to wait until the end of the strike. As of this writing, DWTS is moving forward.

But former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke had some thoughts about the messy situation. She is promoting her new podcast on iHeartRadio, titled Sex, Lies and Spray Tans. It is all about the show, and some behind-the-scenes secrets. Variety has the scoop.

Cheryl says the show must NOT go on

“Well, after the Drew Barrymore thing, I have mixed feelings. Even in the pandemic, people can say, ‘Why would you do this?’ When you’re talking about the entertainment industry, this is a sensitive subject,” Cheryl explained.

“In order for things to change, we have to stick together, point blank, because if one show just decides to think about the show on its own, this is not going to make big changes,” the dancer stated.

She continued, “Even the cast of Friends when they asked for more money, they all stuck together. The problem is that if we don’t, then we’re setting a precedent, and I don’t think it’s gonna be good for the show, to be quite honest, in the long run,” Cheryl said. For DWTS fans, losing the season would be a huge disappointment.

The former dance pro added, “I understand what they’re thinking, and I get it. It’s a business, but there is no business without the rest of the business.”

So, Cheryl, who retired from DWTS last season, thinks that the show should not move forward. “I think they should hold tight. I think we need to stand as one. We need to unite for real, and not just say we’re united,” Cheryl said.

I’m crossing my fingers that a solution is reached soon.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available the next day on Hulu.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT DWTS SHOULD PUSH BACK IT’S SEASON BECAUSE OF THE WGA STRIKE? WILL YOU LISTEN TO CHERYL’S PODCAST?