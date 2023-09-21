The Traitors Season 2 Celebrity Cast Revealed, With Some Huge Surprises

There has been a lot of speculation about the cast of The Traitors Season 2. Now, Peacock has officially unveiled all of the stars who will be taking part in the world’s greatest game of deceit. While some of the rumors turned out to be true, plenty of them were false. But there are also some major surprises that will turn heads. John Bercow?! Bring on the chaos…

Who is in the cast of The Traitors Season 2?

Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (Former Speaker of the House in UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (American basketball player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

Those are some incredible names for fans of reality TV. There are master manipulators, legends of social strategy, and of course, a couple of random additions that nobody would have ever expected. Deontay Wilder? It doesn’t make sense, but it should make for some fantastic television!

When does The Traitors Season 2 premiere?

Right now, there is no official release date for The Traitors Season 2. Peacock confirmed that it is “coming soon,” however. With filming set to take place in Scotland over the next few days and weeks, we should learn more in due course.

