Craig Conover Promises Summer House Will Give ‘Context’ to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Split

Some of us are still a little shocked by the news of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke calling off their engagement. Deep down, we just wanted them to be the one reality TV couple that worked. Can’t there be just one cute couple that doesn’t crash and burn? Apparently not.

It turns out the news didn’t blindside everyone. Craig Conover was just a guest on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the new season of Southern Charm. A virtual audience member asked about his reaction to Carl and Lindsay’s breakup, and Craig promised that it would all make sense after we see the next season of Summer House. Context is key, and it sounds like we’re about to get a lot of it.

A summer of unlove

At this point, Craig is a bonafide Summer House cast member because of his relationship with Paige DeSorbo. On WWHL, when the caller asked about his reaction to Lindsay and Carl’s breakup, he promised we’ll all get clued once Season 8 of Summer Houe airs. Bravo’s cameras captured the downfall of their relationship.

“I was with them this summer, and I think what everyone has to remember is there’s a lot of TV to watch, and there’s a lot of context,” Craig told the caller who asked about his reaction to the breakup news. “There’s two months of stuff that no one has seen yet.”

Although Craig had a front-row seat to the Carl and Lindsay show this summer, he tried to play coy when Andy straight up asked him if it was surprising to hear that they ultimately called off the wedding.

“I don’t want to be that guy, but like, this summer is not the easiest for them,” Craig admitted. He then backpedaled and added that he was “surprised they didn’t go through with the wedding.”

Did Craig think they were just going to postpone the wedding and go to couples therapy? Who knows. What we do know is that an unfortunate summer for Carl and Lindsay means we’ll get a great season of Summer House. So, Season 8 can’t come soon enough.

