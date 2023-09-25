Craig Conover Expecting Apology From Taylor Ann Green

Southern Charm started with a bang when Taylor Ann Green confronted Craig Conover about Shep Rose’s cheating habits. Taylor suggested that Craig was complicit in Shep’s many cheating escapades.

Craig vehemently denied such claims, coming back at Taylor by saying he’d done all in his power to stop one act of infidelity from happening. The two continued arguing until Taylor suggested Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, cheated on him.

He told Taylor she was “embarrassing” herself and walked away. Later, Paige laughed off the claim as well. But that’s not where things ended. Us Weekly recently asked Craig if Taylor had apologized for her claim.

Paige won’t hold a grudge … maybe?

Craig reported that he was “not sure” if Taylor had apologized to Paige. “If she hasn’t, she should,” he said, adding that Paige “isn’t going to hold a grudge” either way. “Apologizing goes a long way. If you’re sorry about something and you wouldn’t do it again, then you should say sorry, but I’m not sure, so I’ll have to ask Paige.”

He said he thought the drama was “funny.” Then, as if to contradict his point about Paige not holding a grudge, he said that she’s “probably never going to be totally cool with someone that says that about you.” He also said he hopes “it works out,” and that the two can squash any beef between them.

Craig previously spoke about Taylor’s split from Shep. He said, “She really is a sweetheart. Love Taylor. But getting cheated on really throws your entire world in everything you thought you knew throw a loop. And most of us have been there and it’s an awful feeling.” He also reported feeling “more sympathetic” toward Taylor after their fight.

Southern Charm Season 9 continues Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TAYLOR SHOULD APOLOGIZE? DO YOU FIND IT ODD SHE HASN’T ALREADY?