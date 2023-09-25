Why Kody and Robyn Brown’s 10-Year Age Gap Doomed Them From the Start

Thanks to his grumpy attitude over the last two years, Sister Wives fans are watching Kody Brown head into the thick of it. For months, it has been hard to tell the difference between Oscar the Grouch and the father of 18. Most of his anger stems from Christine Brown leaving the family, but she was only the catalyst for his problems. Now it seems he is even turning his back on his fourth and favorite wife, Robyn Brown, which is shocking since he pushed most of his wives away to be with her.

What’s Love Got To Do With It

The 10-year age gap doesn’t seem like much, but it has been noticeable in the newest season of Sister Wives. At the age of 31, Robyn married Kody, thinking that she would spend the rest of her life in a polygamous relationship. It is clear that neither spouse talked about the complex issue, with Robyn going along mostly with what Kody wanted. It is hard to think that Robyn could have been brainwashed, but it is possible she fell for the lie of a happily ever after due to Kody’s tall tales.

Kody grew up in the 70s and was a child of Volkswagens, PONG, and Ziggy Stardust. Robyn, born ten years later in 1982, grew up on Diet Coke, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and E.T. The mother of five grew up in a special time, as the 80s were a decade of firsts for women, such as the first woman to space, the first woman to serve as Supreme Court judge, and the first woman to run for vice president.

It isn’t hard to see where Robyn now gets her “my way or the high way” stance, including implementing strict COVID-19 rules, hiring a nanny, and controlling Kody. Even though Robyn has stated she would never leave Kody, it is more than plausible that the thought has crossed her mind at one time or another. As a woman with one divorce under her belt, if things ever became really bad, it wouldn’t be hard to go through the process again.

Robyn Has Trust Issues With Kody

The youngest wife on Sister Wives recently spoke with People about the “upheaval” the drama has caused for Robyn’s family. Readers learned that the 54-year-old has been pushing his 44-year-old wife further and further away thanks to his outbursts. Even though Kody is questioning plural marriage, it feels like he is also questioning Robyn’s loyalty.

According to Robyn, Kody’s trust issues have “been really hard on our relationship because I think you start questioning yourself when you’re going through a divorce.” While this statement could apply to Kody, it feels like an omen from Robyn. Why would a young, smart woman stay in a dysfunctional relationship? Robyn actually holds all the cards as she has her house in her name, owns a share in an LLC, and has her name on Coyote Pass. With all that money, Robyn could easily walk away from Kody and start over comfortably.

Kody Is Scrutinizing Women Around Him

Robyn made an odd comment, noting, “For him, he’s straight, so he questions the opposite sex. So it’s this kind of huge upheaval in the way that you think about yourself and others.” The TLC personality confessed that her husband has actually been self-sabotaging their union, revealing he has been “looking at me sideways because I am a woman.” It turns out that Kody is so stressed Robyn will leave him, too. He has been picking fights with her for years, not realizing he is damaging their marriage.

Again, Robyn grew up in the late 80s and 90s. This was a time between when toys could literally kill you, and you stayed out until the street lights came on. But it was also empowering for the women who came to age in the 1990s since they were the first generation of American women who had not been told their only place was in the home.

Even though Robyn chooses to be a wife and mother, threads of her independence shine through brightly as she is often the neck that turns Kody’s head. Overall, Kody may have loved to have a young, hot wife, but he probably wasn’t ever prepared for the amount of independence she had inside her.

