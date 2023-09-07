Everything to Know About Kody Brown’s Older Children

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has 18 children between his four wives, and while we used to see the older Brown siblings during earlier seasons, over the years, a few have drifted away from the spotlight and started living a much lower profile of life.

None of the patriarch’s children have followed in their father’s footsteps to live a polygamous lifestyle, as each has formed their own opinions on the topic. However, with a new season just starting, some familiar faces are popping back up, leading fans to wonder how the OG Brown kids have been doing.

Logan Brown

The 29-year-old was the first born of 18 children and is the first son of Janelle Brown and Kody. Logan Brown was a prominent face in the first two seasons of Sister Wives, as he was often seen as the voice of reason when it came to talking his siblings off a cliff. Since stepping away from the TLC cameras in 2012 to attend college, Logan has kept a distance from his famous family.

Logan stayed behind when the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. He then completed his Masters in Business Administration from UNLV as well.

According to LinkedIn, Logan worked as a Rebel Recruiter for the university, and in April 2019, he was hired as a business analyst for the Center for Academic Enrichment and Outreach. The oldest Brown child now works at StartUpNV as Manager of Corporate Development, which he started in June 2023. Logan also tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty, in October 2022.

Leon Brown

Leon Brown is the only child of Meri Brown and Kody. The only child attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City and Loyola University in Chicago. They graduated with a degree in social work. Leon once worked as a social justice advocate but now refers to themselves as a writer, according to their Instagram bio.

In June 2020, Leon confirmed they were transgender, and their pronouns were they/them. Shortly after, in January 2023, Leon also confirmed that during the past year, they had undergone gender-affirming top surgery. It was recently revealed that Leon married their partner, Audrey Kriss, in a secret courthouse ceremony in Colorado on October 29, 2022.

Aspyn Brown Thompson

Apsyn Brown is another sibling who has decided to keep a low profile. The 28-year-old is the eldest of Christine Brown and Kody’s six children. Just like her older brother, Aspyn also graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2019. Apsyn walked away with a degree in human service, marriage, and family therapy.

However, via her LinkedIn, she now works as a store manager at a Kendra Scott store in Salt Lake, Utah. She married Mitch Thompson in 2018, and the couple recently purchased their first home not too far from Christine.

Mykelti Brown Padron

27-year-old Mykelti Brown has her hands full raising her daughter and twin sons. Mykelti was known as the Brown child who loved fashion, though her outfit choices were sometimes questionable. She, too, enrolled in UNLV in 2015 but dropped out in 2016 when she became engaged to Tony Padron. The two married in December 2016. Mykelti now works with her mom upselling Plexus products.

Maddie Brown Brush

Madison Brown is the eldest daughter of Janelle and Kody and a biological sister to Logan. Fun fact—Maddie was the first Brown child to marry after she said ‘I do’ to Caleb Brush during Season 11 back in 2016. Maddie jumped straight into being a mother and welcomed her son Axel, who was filmed for the show in 2017. Since she has also had daughters, Evie and Josephine.

Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown has been on and off of Sister Wives, with mostly his trips home from the Air Force Academy being filmed. He earned a degree in biology and went on to get a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in nursing, graduating in May 2022.

It isn’t clear where Hunter currently resides, but his girlfriend of two years, Audrey Hubert, lives in Las Vegas and works as a surgical ICU nurse, so it is safe to say he is settled in Sin City.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU THINK THE BROWN CHILDREN ARE DOING CURRENTLY?