Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Claims She Refuses To Mediate After ‘Wrongfully’ Taking Furniture

Recently, Lenny Hochstein told news outlets that Lisa Hochstein had completely emptied their mansion in her move-out. The Real Housewives of Miami star reportedly took “beds, dressers, tables, and chairs, but also removed everyday household items including kitchenware, cookware, and utensils and even pillows.”

That’s one way to stick it to the man. From there, Lenny called Lisa “vengeful.” Lisa made a strange and subtle post on IG that seemed to call Lenny financially abusive. Then Lenny denied claims that he’d been harassing Lisa amid the move. Now, Lenny has claimed that Lisa has failed to mediate with him on the furniture issue. RadarOnline has the details.

Lisa’s lawyers are playing it cautiously

Lenny filed a motion for contempt and enforcement against Lisa. The filing read, “Husband shall be entitled to retain any and all furniture and furnishings, including all furniture and furnishings in the Marital Residence that were not otherwise procured or provided directly to the Wife through her payments, as gifts, and/or in kind for work related issues.”

The filing requested that Lisa be sanctioned for taking more than what was allotted. “Prior to her vacating the Marital Residence, the Wife shall be allowed to reasonably select and retain furnishings and/or artwork that will be utilized to furnish her new residence(s).” The filing went on to condemn Lisa for failing to participate in mediation.

The filing continued, “It is understood that the majority of furnishings and artwork shall remain the property of the Husband, but for these selections. The Parties agree to attend mediation in the event that they are unable to agree on said selections.” Lenny claimed that Lisa has repeatedly dodged mediation attempts.

According to Lenny, Lisa’s counsel has not communicated with him. Reportedly, Lisa’s team wanted a different mediator due to “unfamiliarity,” and suggested other names but no dates. A Case Management Conference has been set for October 19. Lenny has demanded Lisa pay reasonable attorney’s fees. But he’s already lost in the court of public opinion.

Real Housewives of Miami is rumored to return to Bravo in late 2023, or early 2024.

