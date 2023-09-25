Shannon Beador’s Dog Archie Doing Fine After DUI Crash

Well, Shannon Beador’s DUI and hit-and-run arrest was most likely a life-changing event. Hopefully in a good way because Shannon definitely needs a reset. During a late-night case of bad judgment and Grey Goose, Shan went on a drive and managed to take out the front of someone’s home.

Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorite and Shannon’s four-legged son Archie was in the car during the fateful trip. We know Shannon sustained injuries because her airbag didn’t deploy. Her face got banged up and she allegedly has a broken arm.

While Shannon should be incredibly thankful she didn’t harm anyone else in the accident, people were very concerned about Archie. If Shannon was “bloodied and bruised,” did Archie escape without being hurt? Everyone can take a deep sigh of relief because Archie is doing well. Radar has the scoop.

The fans are definitely Team Archie

You know you’ve reached the top of the canine hierarchy when your human mom wrecks the car and the first thing people ask is, “Is Archie okay?” Such as life for Archie Beador.

According to reports, Archie is fine despite being with Shannon when she drove into the side of a house and killed several bushes and the front end of her car. Shannon was beyond lucky she wasn’t hurt more, but she did mess up her arm and apparently, her face came into contact with the steering wheel.

After the unfortunate event, Shannon removed her car from the landscaping and maneuvered herself into the street. There she emerged and tried to throw off witnesses by making it look like she was walking Archie. Sources say Archie is acting “completely normal” after the accident, but he will be making a trip to the vet just to confirm.

An insider said, “His behavior is completely normal. She’s [Shannon] going to have him checked out to be safe.” Late last week it was reported an investigation into Archie’s wellness is being conducted by the Newport Beach Police animal control unit.

At this time he is “eating, sleeping, and playing normally.” Archie is requesting privacy while he recovers from the trauma and Shannon is currently looking into alcohol treatment options.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8/7c. on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED WHEN ANIMAL CONTROL INVESTIGATED SHANNON’S ACCIDENT? WILL ARCHIE STAY WITH JOHN JANSSEN IF SHANNON ENTERS TREATMENT?