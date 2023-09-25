Wes Bergmann Retires From The Challenge but Would Return for One Reason Only

The Challenge legend Wes Bergmann announced his retirement from the hit MTV show earlier this season. It was a shock to many, who expected him to return to the show whenever he was asked.

However, he told People that if he ever returned, it’d be in a specific kind of way.

Wes, alongside some other Challenge vets, appeared on the CBS iteration of the series, The Challenge: USA. After facing elimination and losing to Survivor contestant Chris Underwood, the king of schemes officially waved goodbye to the game that made him a household name.

“I’m not coming back. And it’s been a privilege,” Wes said from the competition floor. “To everyone making this, playing with y’all, like, I’m going to miss it all. So goodbye.”

Could Wes ever return to The Challenge?

The long and short of it is this, I’m done. It’s mounting entrepreneurial responsibilities paired with becoming a father (in the next month) – there’s no time.



Coupled with doing nothing to anyone and still people trashing my name behind my back in interviews – I’m above this. — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) August 28, 2023

After his departure announcement, it certainly took some viewers by surprise. But after explaining his reasoning, it started to make sense. Even though The Challenge is a “large part” of the reality star’s life, other responsibilities, like family and work, are his biggest priorities.

“It’s mounting entrepreneurial responsibilities paired with becoming a father (in the next month) – there’s no time,” he shared on Twitter. “Coupled with doing nothing to anyone and still people trashing my name behind my back in interviews – I’m above this.”

Wes, who has won $303,000 while competing on The Challenge, has certainly left his mark on the competition. He’s a comp beast, a strategic genius, and a master manipulator — traits that make for a great competitor. His co-stars see him as a threat, so returning to the game season after season grows increasingly difficult for stars like him and Johnny Bananas.

Despite that, Wes shared that if he ever returned to the Challenge franchise, it’d be in a specific way.

“And now, even though I am retired, if I ever un-retired — which I’m not — my strategy would be to come in completely out of shape,” he said, referencing CT Tamburello. “That’s my only chance these days of getting to a final, because they see what I can do, and they know good and well what I’m talking about.”

“I need to come in 50 lbs. overweight. I’m going to start working on getting overweight right now, and that will be the only likelihood that I will ever make it to the end again.”

