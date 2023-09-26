Gary King Removed From BravoCon Lineup After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has been removed from the BravoCon 2023 lineup. It comes after he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year by somebody who had worked on the show. A blanket statement from Bravo read, “Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows.” No direct comment was given on Gary’s situation. But, this move shows they may be taking the accusations more seriously than people first thought.

Gary’s invitation has been rescinded

Las Vegas is probably not a great place to invite Gary right now. It’s known for gambling, shopping, nightlife, and sex. We’ve all seen how Gary behaves in a normal environment, so Vegas isn’t a good idea in the midst of such allegations.

Over on Reddit, Below Deck fans noticed that the lineup for BravoCon 2023 had been updated. While Gary has originally been a part of the reality stars set to appear, his name has now been scrubbed entirely. Some fans chimed in with excitement, as one said: “Now can we remove him from the franchise? I used to enjoy Gary but he has gotten seriously toxic since Season 4.”

While there has been no confirmation for Gary’s removal, it’s fair to assume the allegations played a part. He could, of course, simply have scheduling conflicts. But after the shocking events of Below Deck Down Under, which were handled expertly by cast and crew on the show, Bravo might just be heading in the right direction in these sorts of situations.

Bravo is in a tricky situation, as another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has filmed with Gary part of the cast. Exactly whether or not that season will make it to broadcast remains to be seen…

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GARY’S BEEN REMOVED FROM BRAVOCON BECAUSE OF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST HIM? HOW DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT LOOKS?