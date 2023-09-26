Matt Walsh WILL Be On Dancing with the Stars After WGA Deal

The WGA strike might finally be coming to a close. It came out late Sunday night that the writers reached a tentative agreement with the studios. Nothing is set in stone with the union members still needing to ratify the agreement, but things are looking good for certain programming. Writers can’t go back to work just yet but were told to withdraw from the picket lines.

Notably, the actors are still on strike, with no end in the near future for their ongoing protests. The writers are also hoping to reach an agreement wherein they will bar themselves from working on projects that actors are striking against. But even with that provision given to the writers, some programming can return.

Programs like Dancing with the Stars for example. DWTS does employ WGA writers, but the show’s actors don’t act in the same capacity they would on a scripted project. WGA and SAG-AFTRA member Matt Walsh has taken DWTS fans on quite the ride the past few weeks, but he has confirmed that he’s back.

ABC, Matt Walsh, DWTS, viewers – everyone wins

A representative for Matt confirmed his return, as reported by Deadline. “With the hopeful resolution and vote with the WGA, Dancing with the Stars would no longer be a struck show therefore all cast would be able to return. This includes WGA member Matt Walsh.”

Matt withdrew himself from the show just four days ago after finding out DWTS seemingly violated his union’s working parameters. While SAG-AFTRA voiced support for Season 32, Matt was likely waiting on confirmation from the WGA. It was no wonder he removed himself from the competition after picketers put pressure on him and two other actors.

It will be interesting to see if this series of events will play into Matt’s journey on the show at all. Matt must’ve missed a few days of practice, and even a few days could be vital in a competition like Dancing with the Stars.

So, Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is still expected to air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney Plus.

