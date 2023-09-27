Dancing with the Stars Cast on Their Fears Ahead of Season 32 Premiere

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 has arrived, which is an achievement in of itself. The show was almost put on an indefinite delay, due to the strikes.

Thankfully, the premiere went off without a hitch. Ahead of their debut, some of the Season 32 competitors spoke to Us Weekly about what has them most nervous entering the show.

Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, and more

Jason Mraz expressed his fears related to injury on the ballroom floor. He pointed out that his partner, Daniella Karagach, is one tough cookie. “She’s having me do some pretty outrageous things. I might be scared of getting hurt.” He also revealed there had been some “bumps and bruises” in rehearsal, as well as the need to break out some “pads.”

For 17-year-old Marvel star, Xochitl Gomez, meeting her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, made her so nervous that she forgot how old she was. “I got so nervous. I don’t even know why.” When she introduced herself, she explained, “Oh my gosh. I was like, ‘I’m 16. I’m like, no, I’m 17. No wait, I’m actually turning 18.’”

Reality stars Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson expressed their fears surrounding certain dances. Ariana said, “I’m actually really scared of the waltz because it’s so floaty and I feel like in order to make it look like you’re doing nothing, it takes a lot of work. I’m very scared of that.” For Charity, it’s the foxtrot. She said, “I came in, I was like, that’s the dance I want to master.”

Harry Jowsey and Barry Williams – all fear and no fear

Harry Jowsey said all the dancing was nerve-inducing, along with the audience, but having Rylee Arnold as his partner eased him up. He explained, “The most challenging part would probably be the dance, but I’m most nervous about being in front of a live crowd, but I got her, so we’re going to be great.”

But Barry Williams of Brady Bunch fame has no fears going into the competition. “I’m not in a fear mode. Nothing [scares me.] I mean, I wouldn’t want to walk out and fall down or something … [I’m] cautious about … taking care of myself, rest, making sure I’m stretched, taking care of myself physically because the work, the dancing itself is very demanding.”

The only thing this reporter fears is another potential delay. But for now, everything’s looking good for Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

DWTS continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney Plus.

