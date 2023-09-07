Joseline Hernandez Hits Back at Suggestions She Be Removed From Reality TV After Erica Mena Firing

Is it time for Joseline Hernandez to take a time out? After Erica Mena was fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for using a racial slur during an on-screen argument, some fans are calling for the Puerto Rican Princess to be the next one to get the boot.

In a resurfaced clip from her Zeus Network show, Joseline’s Cabaret, there was an incredibly cringe moment when she compared one of her Black dancers to a cockroach. Now, some fans are calling for Joseline to be held accountable like Erica, but Joseline sees things differently.

A double standard for Joseline?

Bitch suck my dick https://t.co/f0gJlP2Ix1 — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) September 2, 2023

When discussing Erica’s recent dismissal from LHHATL, a Twitter user shared a clip from Joseline’s show and wrote, “Where was this energy for @MsJoseline?” Less than two hours later, Joseline clapped back with four simple words, “Bitch suck my d*ck.”

Underneath Joseline’s post, a wild argument ensued between Joseline’s fans and others who were critical of her words. Some folks defended Joseline, strangely arguing that her Afro-Latina heritage gives her some leeway to attack her cast’s appearance. How about we all stop comparing Black people’s appearances to animals and bugs? Problem solved.

Fans criticizing Joseline’s on-screen behavior are probably the least of her current concerns. Earlier this year, the former Love & Hip Hop star went viral for getting into an all-out brawl with one of her former cabaret dancers. The incident earned her a mugshot and yet another questionable mark on her record. She might be able to escape accountability on reality TV, but not in real life.

Joseline’s Cabaret airs new episodes on Sundays at 8/7c on Zeus. Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta continues on MTV, Monday nights at 8/7c.

