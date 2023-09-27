Shereé Whitfield Reveals Relationship Status With Martell Holt

Shereé Whitfield is clearing the air about her present situation with Martell Holt after playing coy about the nature of their relationship for months.

Although she first introduced him as “her man” on the latest season premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she soon began referring to him as her “friend” instead. So now, she’s giving some context and insight into their relationship while, at the same time, sharing what qualities she’s looking for in a partner.

Options open

Shereé, 53, who has always been known for her honesty, channeled that honest realness with Chanel Omari on her iHeartRadio podcast, Chanel in the City, as she shed some light on her relationship status.

The mother of three finally revealed that she and Martell are just “good friends.” She added that she is keeping her “options open” and was currently spending time with “whoever she wants to spend time with,” adding that she would waste no time settling down when she found Mr. Right.

So what will it take for a Mr. Right Now to turn into Mr. Right? Shereé shared that for her to commit to a man, she had a personal checklist. The qualities on her list include a man who is “God-fearing, family-oriented,” and has a sense of humor.

But she didn’t stop there. Shereé added that any man she ended up with would need to have their “s**t together, be healthy and fit, and be an excellent communicator.” She believes many relationships don’t work out because of a lack of communication. That’s why she wants someone she can talk to and trust.

Not Mr. Right

With those requirements in mind, it’s not surprising that Martell doesn’t quite fit the bill. In fact, OG Shereé fans are probably thrilled that she said they were just friends and is dipping her toes in the dating pool.

After all, Martell doesn’t have a history of treating his women right. Most of the Love and Marriage: Huntsville seasons two and three revolve around his infidelity when he was married.

He even went so far as to have a child with a woman he said was just a close “friend.” He has also used derogatory terms to refer to women. Doesn’t sound like Mr. Right to me.

But I guess Shereé thinks he’s decent enough because, despite his shortcomings, she said he was generally a good person. And, as it turns out, a good friend too.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SHEREE AND MARTELL ARE JUST FRIENDS? WOULD YOU BE DISAPPOINTED OR HAPPY IF THEY EVER BECAME MORE THAN FRIENDS?