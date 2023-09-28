Gerry Turner Teases ‘Insignificant Incident’ on The Golden Bachelor

When ABC first announced The Golden Bachelor, the premise felt confusing. Sure, everyone deserves a chance at love. But, in theory, adults with more life experience wouldn’t fall into the trappings of drama the franchise was known for.

But against all odds, the premise picked up a lot of steam. The show received a lot of buzz when it revealed its lead, Gerry Turner. The first Golden Bachelor captured the hearts of thousands with his stories of love and loss.

With The Golden Bachelor premiering so soon, Gerry’s been doing mountains of interviews. Recently, he spoke with PEOPLE about his late wife, his daughters, and how so many of his expectations were shattered upon filming.

What happened between Gerry’s lineup?

When asked how the women got along, Gerry explained, “In general, they were very supportive of each other. To the best of my knowledge, there was only one minor and almost insignificant incident. It was remarkably problem free. It was literally after the first or second rose ceremony that they made a comment that they’ve already made plans for an annual reunion.”

So, the newest installment in the franchise might not have the drama between contestants that fans are familiar with. However, there will still be plenty of conflict. Gerry explained, “I headed towards the end, I was really in conflict about several of the women. As very specific events occurred, it really helped me gain clarity on what I wanted to do.”

As for what helped him narrow things down, Gerry said, “There were very specific characteristics that I was looking for. I met some of the women and recognized they were beautiful and gracious and intelligent, but they weren’t the right woman for me. I had to find the right person.”

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, September 28 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

