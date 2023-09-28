Lisa Hochstein Living in $32K-Per-Month Miami Beach Condo

In the throws of their messy divorce, Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband have been making headlines for months. Most recently, Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have been at each other’s throats for the furniture in their home.

As part of their divorce, Lisa was expected to move out. But the moving out process took a few unexpected turns. Reports vary, but one source claimed Lenny was present during Lisa’s move when he wasn’t supposed to be, berating her on top of that. He then called the police, claiming Lisa was taking things she shouldn’t have.

The next time Lenny came back to the house, the place was, by his reports, completely cleaned out by the Real Housewives of Miami star. Now, Lenny is planning on a subpoena directed at the condo management of Lisa’s new residence.

Lisa’s condo is a dreamhouse

On Tuesday, Page Six revealed that Lisa moved into an ultra-luxurious condo. Features of the new residence include a 5,586-square-foot floorplan, a $32,000 per month agreement, five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The living space takes up an entire floor unto itself.

As such, the space comes with an elevator that opens right into a private entrance foyer. There’s also an oversized wrap-around balcony, complete with a private hot tub. The bedrooms hold walk-in closets while the kitchen has Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. However, the condo was unfurnished, leading to the previously mentioned dispute between Lisa and Lenny.

And while reports and rumors fly about the furniture situation, Lisa will probably be just fine. The condo’s building includes beach service, a 24-hour onsite concierge, a gym, spa, valet, and security. And the best part? According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lenny is dropping $17,000 per month on Lisa’s pad — almost half of her mortgage.

