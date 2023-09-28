Ryan Boyajian Says the ‘Hurt and Betrayal Is Real’ After RHOC Finale

The jury’s still out on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, but one major consensus is pretty clear. Newcomer Jennifer Pedranti was a hit among fans. While Bravo pushed Tamra Judge’s return hard, it was her enemy, Jenn, who absorbed that spotlight.

Jennifer was confused by Tamra’s aggressiveness, especially since they’d been friends before they were in front of cameras together. None of Tamra’s criticisms of Jenn came up before Season 17 began, so Jenn was convinced Tamra was harping on all of it for drama’s sake.

Tamra came at Jenn particularly hard over her partner, Ryan Boyajian. To Ryan’s credit, he took most of it by turning the other cheek. But fans were happy to see him finally firing back recently. In the wake of Season 17’s end, Ryan and Jennifer had a message for fans.

Jenn and Ryan’s future on RHOC

On September 27, Ryan posted a reel to his Instagram with Jenn by his side. Jennifer began, “Babe, I cannot believe that tonight is the final episode of RHOC.” Ryan told her she’d done amazing, and she said, “I would say we did amazing. Like, I was supposed to do this. I had no idea you were gonna be … hijacked.”

“Definitely a wild ride,” Ryan said. “The hurt and betrayal was real. People you consider friends — to be in our small community where we put so much emphasis on our seven kids, and to have these types of misrepresentations about us both? The blatant lies spoken about me? Just — it hurts, it doesn’t feel good.”

Ryan went on to say he felt that people didn’t understand the impact of their “careless words.” Jenn added, “What people say matters.” As to whether Jenn would return, she said, “Yes, I am hopeful to do it again.” Jennifer reported they experienced “growth” and “clarity.” Ryan added, “We both see people now for exactly who they are.”

Jennifer declared that Season 17 was “in the books,” before Ryan signed off with thanks to the fans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion kicks off on Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.

