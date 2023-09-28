The Kardashians Season 4, Episode 1 Recap: Kim and Kourtney’s Battle Continues

It’s already time for Season 4 of The Kardashians on Hulu because this family truly doesn’t know life without sharing it all. The last season ended after some serious drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. While they seemingly smoothed things over by the season finale, this sister feud stayed simmering.

Season 4 kicked off with a huge Kardashians trip to Cabo without the kids. Well, Kourtney skipped the trip too, but she was invited. Here are five of the main takeaways from The Kardashians Season 4 premiere, “You’re a witch and I hate you.”

And we’re back with the Dolce & Gabanna of it all

(Photo courtesy of Hulu)

We, the fans who are still sticking with watching this family, might have thought were free from Dolce & Gabanna being such a central storyline. As of Season 4 Episode 1, I unfortunately have to report we were all wrong. Kim and Kourtney’s fight about Kim’s collaboration with the fashion house was still an issue as the sisters (AKA the show’s executive producers) rewatched last season’s edits. The shady side conversations and confessionals left both sisters with lingering resentment.

Kim called Kourtney before the Cabo trip to let her know about an upcoming D&G dinner in Milan she’s hosting. Kim invited Kourt, even though she admitted that her sister wouldn’t want to go. The phone call led to further debate about Kim robbing Kourtney’s wedding “vibe.” Kim kept doubling down that visually, she had no interest in copying Kourtney’s wedding. She even told the bride on the phone that she didn’t even like the look she wore for her big day, which only made Kourtney more fired up. “It’s not that original. Everyone does 90s,” Kim said on the phone. “It’s not a new concept.”

Kourtney then went back to psychoanalyzing her sister’s intense work ethic. She claimed she wasn’t mad about the details of Kim’s collab, but more about the fact that it even happened at all. “It’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think of. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” Kourt said. Then, all hell really broke loose.

Kourtney releases a witchy wrath

(Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Kourtney continued to get ammo for hating her sister when Kim admitted that she didn’t think Kourt was genuinely happy. Kim revealed she has separate group chats with her sisters and Kourtney’s own friends to talk about her. “You hate us. You’re a different person and we all talk about it,” Kim said.

Kourtney used the group chat point as further reasoning for her distancing herself from her family. “I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f*ck away from you guys,” Kourtney said. She ultimately felt that everyone was ganging up against her and Kim was leading the charge. “You’re just a f*cking witch and I f*cking hate you,” Kourtney cried before hanging up. A stoic Kim responded with a simple “K.” Somehow, producers got Kim and Kourtney to share a confessional to talk about it, even though it was clear the tension between them had yet to truly subside.

King Kylie still reigns

(Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Kim is forever the sister who made the Kardashians, but Kylie Jenner is truly carrying the torch. Kylie joined the family on the group trip to Cabo even though she’s usually MIA these days. Kim even gave a toast to Kylie’s presence on the private jet to vacation, while Khloe Kardashian shyly shouted out the forgettable Kendall Jenner too so she wasn’t left out. It’s truly a metaphor for their dynamics on the entire show.

Kylie was the underrated star of the trip. She made Khloe uncomfortable by repeating the word “titties” at the dinner table. Later, she excused herself from a meal so she could go cough out the phlegm in her throat, she said verbatim. Additionally, she shaded Kendall’s age in a confessional while the supermodel sat right beside her. “These are our years, Kendall,” Kylie said. “I’m 25. You’re like, 30.” Reminder: Kendall and Kylie aren’t even two years apart in age, so the dig was everything. Let’s hope Kylie keeps up her filming momentum for the rest of the season — it’s exactly what the show needed.

Kooky Khloe is back in full force

(Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Khloe said it during this episode — her 30s were a rocky ride. It obviously showed on the show when so much of the drama centered around the mess in her life. Khlo$ is protecting her heart and looking forward to rebuilding herself when she turns 40 in 2024. Well, once Tristan Thompson moves back out of her house, even though she kept reminding everyone that they aren’t back together. “We get it you guys are not together. No one thinks you’re together, relax,” Kim joked.

Khloe’s goofy side was on full display when the family arrived in Cabo during whale season. Khloe, apparently, has an intense fear of whales and almost cried when she heard they were frequenting close to the beach shore. Khloe spent several minutes screaming at the distant sight of a whale jumping out of the water while her family looked in awe.

“The thought of a whale the glance of a whale the conversation of a whale,” Kris Jenner explained. “It had to have been somewhere in her childhood I went really really wrong somehow,” Khloe admitted that True Thompson would always draw her pictures of whales to freak her out. “She thinks it so funny,” Khloe reminisced on True’s pranks. “Everyone turns into a f*cking asshole at some point.” It’s so good to have this Khloe back on our TVs.

Some good ol’ family fun

(Photo courtesy of Hulu)

The light-hearted nature of the Kardashians family exuded from the Cabo trip. Kris laughed until she cried at a dumb joke, prompting Kim to ask her if she ate a weed gummy. Miss Kris also had to practice her extremely poor Spanish throughout the whole vacation. After their feud a few seasons back, Kendall and Corey Gamble turned a new page in their relationship. And, arguably the most shocking moment was when Khloe and Kim claimed to never have a beer before.

Khloe said she had only had a Red Stripe in Jamaica, but no other beer in her life. Kendall and Kylie handed their sisters a Corona to let them experience the wonders of a cold brew. Both Kim and Khloe remark that it’s actually not bad and seem like they’re going to spread the word about how good beer is. Kylie, again, was the queen of the moment. “Guys, are you okay? You’ve never had a beer?” Kylie remarked. Truly a Kardashians family trip for the books.

The Kardashians continues Thursdays on Hulu.

