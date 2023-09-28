Witney Carson Recalls Favorite Memories of Late Len Goodman

The beloved head judge on Dancing with the Stars, Len Goodman, retired from the show after Season 31. Sadly, Len passed away in May 2023 after a secret battle with bone cancer.

During the Season 32 DWTS premiere, the show honored the legendary judge who made an impact on so many people. The trophy was renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“Len was on this panel for nearly all of our 31 seasons. It is so fantastic that Len will always be going forward with us,” host Julianne Hough stated. “And that’s what you all will be competing for this season.” She announced that the dance pros were also preparing a special tribute to Len.

One dancer remembers Len’s influence

Witney Carson, who decided to sit out Season 32 of the show, has fond memories of Len. “I have a lot of memories of Len with lots of support and love from him. Every time I’ve come offstage, he’s always been complimentary,” Witney told The Messenger.

“He’s kind of a grumpy old man. He’s the same way as he is giving critiques as he is off the floor as well. But we know it’s all out of love,” she added.

The mom of two recalled a special moment that she shared with Len. “I just remember having a conversation with him before the premiere last year, and he was just talking to me about his grandkids, and he was talking to me about his kids,” Witney explained. “You could just tell how proud he was of his kids and grandkids, which was a special moment for me.”

It was certainly bittersweet not having Len at the judges’ table. I loved his critiques. And I think that renaming the Mirrorball trophy was a wonderful way to honor him.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+.

