The Golden Bachelor Episode 1 Recap: Gerry Turner’s Journey Begins

The Golden Bachelor is finally here, after years of anticipation! Leading man Gerry Turner took the spotlight as the first ever Golden Bachelor, and had the opportunity to meet 22 amazing women. From the cheers to the tears, here’s everything that went down on the historic premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

First, a little bit of Gerry’s backstory

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The episode kicks off on a humorous note, and shows Gerry making sure that his hearing aid is on and ready for the big night! However, things quickly turn emotional, when Gerry begins to discuss his late wife Toni. Gerry explains that he was married to Toni for 43 years, and that they lived a “real typical but beautiful life.”

Gerry then begins to tear up, remembering the days that led up to Toni’s passing. Gerry remembers taking Toni to the emergency room for a bacterial infection, only for her to pass away eight days later. While Gerry admits that no one will ever replace Toni, he is thankful to have the support of his daughters and granddaughters on his journey as The Golden Bachelor.

Let the journey begin!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now that Gerry has officially been introduced, it is time to meet the women! Yay! Gerry has a short conversation with host Jesse Palmer, where he admits that he is feeling “a little bit anxious and a little bit nervous”. Jesse wishes Gerry the best of luck on his journey, and leaves him to it as the first limo pulls up.

The first women arrive

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The first limo of women has officially arrived, and Edith is the first lady out! Edith tells Gerry that “her heart has been waiting to meet him.” What a great intro to kick off the night! Next up is Ellen, who pays tribute to her best friend Roberta in her introduction. Ellen explains that Roberta is battling cancer, and that as a longtime Bachelor Nation fan it was her dream to see Ellen on the show. Pass the tissues please!

Sandra is the next woman to meet Gerry, and makes a memorable entrance by cursing to let out her nerves. Whatever you need to do Sandra! The night’s surprises are far from over, as apparently the next contestant Leslie used to date Prince? Leslie seems to really catch Gerry’s eye, and even gets him to pull out some dance moves.

Next up Gerry meets several more women, although their introductions are not as fleshed out. Marina, Christina, Joan, Natascha, and Peggy join the house as the women start to feel the pressure.

The women are getting bold!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As the night goes on, the women only continue to get bolder with their entrances. Next up is Pamela, who pulls a first by giving Gerry a kiss on the cheek! Kathy steps out the limo next, and compliments Gerry on the “smile in his eyes.” Awe, sweet! Nancy cracks one of the best jokes of the evening as she meets Gerry, and tries to make a connection over hearing aids!

Theresa has one of the most impressionable entrances of the evening, and already seems to be a key player. Theresa tells Gerry that it is in fact her birthday, and admits to producers that she has rather high hopes of finding love with Gerry. April is next, and she tries to impress Gerry with a chicken dance! Renee then rolls out the limo with a tracksuit and pom poms, these women are bringing it!

The last few women meet Gerry, beginning with Maria who gets him to dance some more. Anna then suggests that she and Gerry “get the hell out of here,” while Susan tells him right off the bat that she is going to marry him. Next up is Patty, who tells Gerry that she genuinely believes in the process since her son Matt James found love on The Bachelor. Jeanie then assures Gerry it is possible to find love again at their age, since her mom did at 70!

Aunt Chippy?

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As the final few women disembark from the limo, a familiar face throws Gerry for a loop! Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy emerges from the limo, and jokes that she wanted to meet The Golden Bachelor. The scene is simply played for laughs, as she is not an actual contestant. The last woman to meet Gerry is Faith, who makes a memorable entrance on a motorcycle.

Let the night begin!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As Gerry heads inside, the night officially kicks off! During a toast, Gerry admits that he had never been so nervous to give a speech in his life. Nonetheless, the women cheer him on and get ready for a dramatic night. April is the first to pull Gerry, and shows him a calendar ironically only filled with the month of April. The women are already beginning to gossip, and ask one another what they think Gerry is talking to the others about. This is getting juicy already!

Next up, Ellen grabs Gerry for a chat, where he tells her that she has his attention. Natascha and Gerry then practice their laughs, while Sandra asks Gerry how he felt about her cursing. Marina tells Gerry that her daughter said to tell him that “he is dope,” while Faith pulls out her guitar and serenades Gerry with a sweet song. Leslie pulls Gerry aside to dance some more, which turns into a full fledged dance party with everyone. These are some fun seniors!

Time for the First Impression Rose

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The mood in the mansion becomes even more tense when Jesse brings out the first impression rose, causing some of the women to panic. Theresa finally gets her time with Gerry, and he assures her that he will be right back with something for her. While it seemed like Gerry would Theresa the rose, he came back with a birthday cupcake for her instead. How sweet! The two share a kiss, which also happens to be the first one of the night.

Instead, Faith is revealed to be the lucky first impression rose recipient! Gerry tells Faith that she “makes him feel very special,” and they also share a kiss. It seems like a successful night for our first ever Golden Bachelor so far!

And finally, The Rose Ceremony

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now that the First Impression Rose has been handed out, it is officially time for Gerry’s first rose ceremony. Gerry admits that he had been dreading this part, and tells the women that he is sorry he has to say goodbye to some of them so soon. As Gerry begins to hand out the roses, we see Kathy in particular stress over getting one. She does. The last rose of the night then goes to Susan.

The four women who did not receive roses were Patty, Renee, Maria, and Pamela. They all say goodbye to an emotional Gerry, and wish him the best on his journey. Gerry and his remaining women then share a toast, to finding love again of course!

Oh yea, and remember Aunt Chippy? She is still asleep on the couch after the rose ceremony ends, and is woken up by Jesse who tells her that she did not receive a rose. We’re still confused about that!

The Golden Bachelor continues Thursdays on ABC.

