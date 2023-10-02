90 Day Fiancé’s Yara Zaya Doesn’t Regret Birth Control Secret

There’s nothing like a personal bombshell being dropped on reality TV. But that’s exactly what happened during 90 Day: The Last Resort. The 90 Day Fiancé spin off follows five volatile couples from the series as they work out their issues on camera.

It was the perfect set up for some news to drop. And, of course, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya could be suspected of faking problems for reality TV. But last month, the Ukrainian native confessed to have taken birth control without her husband’s knowledge.

“It’s not a deal breaker,” says Jovi

Yara, who shares a daughter with the Louisiana native, explained her decision to do it behind Jovi’s back. 90 Day fans will recall how she also wanted to buy an apartment in Prague without consulting her husband.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Yara said, “I don’t regret because it was in the right place, Mylah, my child, wasn’t with us, so I don’t regret it.

Jovi and Yara were in a group therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort. It seems the couple were on different pages about having a second child. Jovi is ready for another after welcoming Mylah in September 2020, while his wife clearly isn’t.

For his part, Jovi told Us Weekly that despite being “not OK” with Yara’s secrecy, he does accept the decision.

“I think she should have talked to me first, but it’s not a deal breaker for me. It’s not so bad. I just wish that when she has that kind of problem, she can talk to me about it first and we can decide together,” he said.

“Talking to the therapist and understanding more about our relationships now, I think it did a good thing for us,” Jovi added.

The couple are used to sharing their lives on reality TV, but Jovi found talking about “having another baby” “a lot more tense.”

“Talking about the sex stuff is like, ‘OK, it’s awkward a little bit, but it’s not that stressful,’” he added.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF YARA’S BIRTH CONTROL CONFESSION? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JOVI’S COMMENTS?