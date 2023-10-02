Heather Dubrow Has Felt ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Support After RHOC Season 17

On Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge made a lot of accusations against Heather Dubrow. The most controversial one was that Heather had called her co-stars “losers” behind their backs, something Heather swears never happened. Fancy Pants claimed that phrase isn’t even in her vocabulary.

Actually, Tammy Sue is the one who was using the term “losers” in her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s in a Pod. But why was Tamra so set on turning everyone against Heather? They used to be close friends. Heather was a bridesmaid in Tamra’s wedding. Could Tamra have been stirring up trouble just for the fun of it? Was she jealous of Heather and her wealth? Or is she just a sh*t-stirrer? Maybe all of the above.

Tamra’s efforts to turn the RHOC cast against Heather seemed to backfire. Heather now says she’s getting “overwhelmingly positive” fan reactions on social media. On September 27, Heather recapped the Season 17 finale with TikToker Jen Curley on Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow on PodcastOne.

“Why have you made me love Heather Dubrow?”

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

“How do you gauge what the audience is thinking?” Heather asked. “You can look at comments, at Twitter, at DMs and … what the bloggers write.”

“I’ve never had such a fantastic Twitter feed ever,” she continued. “I mean, overwhelmingly supportive.”

Heather laughed at statements that expressed sentiments such as, “I don’t even like Heather, and I’m on her side. Why have you made me love Heather Dubrow? I’m so pissed.”

Jen made the point that “Every accusation Tamra had towards you, it was literally what she was doing.” Tamra was trying to project her own behavior onto Heather, which, fortunately, her castmates saw through eventually.

Finally, Heather addressed the “loser” comments. “Last year when I came back to the show for Season 16,” she said, “I was giving interviews. I was, like, ‘Oh, the cast is amazing,’ cause everyone was saying the show was broken … And Tamra was texting me, saying, ‘Oh, please! What a crock of sh*t.'”

“‘What do you want me to say?'” Heather asked Tammy Sue. “‘I’m giving interviews. This is who they gave me to play with.’ I don’t call people ‘losers.’ It’s not really something I would say. I was certainly never referring to Emily [Simpson] or Gina [Kirschenheiter]. I was talking about Noella [Bergener] and Jen [Armstrong]. It sounds like I called them losers in that episode, [but] I didn’t … All I meant by my statement to Tamra was [that] they weren’t right for the show.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Reunion (Part 1) airs October 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.

