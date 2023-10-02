Kaitlyn Bristowe Skipped People’s Choice Country Awards Due to Panic Attack

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe didn’t attend the People’s Choice County Awards due to a bad “panic attack.”

Kaitlyn took to social media and let her followers know that she had a rough day on the day of the awards, and despite wanting to go, her body just had “other plans.”

Ups and downs

Kaitlyn shared a series of photos and captioned them with, “These pics were all taken today. Today was rough, but I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the People’s Choice Country Music Awards tonight, but my body had other plans.”

She added that she had a panic attack and disclosed that she’s had four. After this latest attack, she couldn’t make it after her day and needed rest. She added, “Listen to your body. Emotions are wild, man.”

Kaitlyn didn’t share what triggered the attack, but her post shared a story about the ups and downs of her day. In the first photo, she looked somewhat relaxed, but the second photo was dramatically different. She is in what appears to be a kitchen, on the floor, in the fetal position, and crying.

Then the third photo (if indeed they are consecutive) shows that she had recovered and is at the gym smiling during a workout. And the series ends with Kaitlyn smiling after a facial. And while she looks relaxed, she does look somewhat tired.

Instagram official

The last time Kaitlyn made news on Instagram was when she made her split from Jason Tartick official by unfollowing Jason on IG. After all, nothing says official until you make it Instagram official.

Kaitlyn had a hard time after the split, which is understandable. The end of any relationship is hard enough without the added difficulty of having the relationship under the spotlight.

The popular Bachelor Nation couple announced they were calling off their engagement in August with a sad joint post.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote together.

TELL US – DO YOU EMPATHIZE WITH KAITLYN? DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE FOR PEOPLE WHO MAY BE IN SIMILAR SITUATIONS?