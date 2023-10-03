Bachelor Matt James’ Mom Patty Reacts to Golden Bachelor Elimination

Patty James’ time on The Golden Bachelor was short-lived, but it would appear she didn’t take it too harshly. In theory, Patty only had a 1/22 chance of making it to the end. Still, many expected her to stick around for a while. Having former Bachelor star Matt James’ mother on as a contestant created some added buzz for the show.

But considering Gerry Turner had to eliminate six women on night one, the odds weren’t great. At his first-ever rose ceremony, Gerry told all 22 women, “I want you to know how grateful I am that you’re all here and you’ve started this journey with me. I also know that this is working because tonight, I felt connections with a number of you.”

He went on, “Unfortunately, this is something that I have dreaded doing for many months. It’s difficult to look at women as wonderful as you and know that not all of you will be here tomorrow.” It was a bittersweet night to be sure, but Patty handled it with grace, and her son by her side.

Patty and Matt celebrate the premiere

Patty took to Instagram to post a picture of her TV that showed her on-screen during last Thursday’s premiere. She captioned the post by writing, “It wasn’t meant to be…

“God has [a] plan for me (and you ❤️)✨” Matt jumped into the comments section to write, “❤️❤️ He sure does!”

Matt posted a video to Instagram with his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, that showed the two of them surprising Patty, flying in with some treats to watch the premiere. In his caption, Matt wrote, “it’s not a surprise visit, unless you come bearing gifts … we love you, we’re so proud of you and I hope you find what you came for, we can’t wait to watch with you.”

Other commenters voiced support for Patty under her post. One fan wrote, “You looked fab! And the plan is: you will be the first “Golden Bachelorette” — ABC please make it happen.” Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Next PLATINUM Bachelorette!!! Right everyone????❤️.”

The Golden Bachelor continues on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

