Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the ‘Sexual Energy’ During Dancing with the Stars

We all know that there can be serious, palpable chemistry between the celebrities and their professional dance partners on Dancing with the Stars. We’ve seen tons of showmances form over the years, some more successful than others. Either way, it’s well-known at this point that DWTS can get you a new long-term partner, a messy entanglement, or anything in between. But what is it about the show that gets everyone all horned up? Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently explained.

The dancefloor is for lovers

Maksim did an episode of Cheryl Burke‘s podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, and they dished about the behind-the-scenes magic that makes everything seem so steamy between partners on DWTS. In his opinion, the sexual energy all boils down to the simple fact that the pro dancers are just super hot.

“That type of sexual energy, because they walk in and you’re standing there with Sasha [Farber] with his chest open. Val [Chmerkovskiy] with his shirt off and abs, Maks with his v-neck [shirt], this, that, or the other,” Maksim described. “We’re just obnoxiously out of this world. People wouldn’t understand what to do with us.”

Of course, there’s also the inherent physicality that comes with the territory of DWTS. They aren’t dancing like high school freshmen at the Homecoming dance. These ballroom dances require an intense amount of body contact, and that can naturally create a perceived sexual energy. We feel it through the TV, but Maksim explained how it feels in person.

Is it hot in here?

For example, Maksim recalled his time with the late Kirstie Alley. She told him that he was being “flirty” because of the way he was putting his hands on her during rehearsal. In Maksim’s world, that’s just called “dancing” and making sure you don’t fall.

He explained, “It’s not your butt! I’m placing my hand onto your center of gravity where I can move you. I’m helping you.” He continued, “Because if I place it on your shoulder [you’re] going to keel over and fall. It’s that. It’s the misunderstanding of close proximity.”

Whether or not any of the Season 32 DWTS contestants will have that “close proximity” misconstrued for sexual energy is still to be determined. It airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

