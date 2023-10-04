RHOC Reunion Preview: Shannon Beador Accused of Wanting to ‘Dig’ Into Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship

It’s almost time for the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion. Ahead of Part 1, a preview clip was shared, showing some major confrontation. Shannon Beador is being called out on her supposed shady behavior, and Jennifer Pedranti isn’t sure who she can trust. It’s a tale as old as time in the RHOC world.

Is the math mathing?

In a clip first posted by Us Weekly, Jennifer’s relationship with Ryan Boyajian is once again the topic of conversation. The cast appears to be trying to clear up a timeline of texts Ryan exchanged with another woman, the same lady he slept with while he and Jen were “on a break.”

“They were texting for three months while you were together,” Tamra Judge claims. “There’s three months of texts going back and forth.”

“He even says at one point, ‘Are you in a committed relationship?’ And she says, ‘No.’ Then there was a conversation between the two of them because you had found a picture when you were in the Bahamas with him and she sent him a risqué picture.” It appears as though Tamra has the receipts, as Andy Cohen is seen flicking through some papers.

Jen says she did see the picture, and Ryan offered to ring the woman in question there and then to explain herself. Now, though, she is “done” with the drama. That’s when Andy turned to Shannon.

Is Shannon trying to screw with Jen?

Shannon recalled how she sat in Cancun and said, “Stop, this is too much,” as the cast went in on Jennifer’s relationship. However, Tamra then questions her original motives. She claims Shannon gossiped about Jen and Ryan at a pool party, with both Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter backing up Tamra’s allegation.

Shannon denies the claims and tells Jen to “believe what you want. I’ve only shown you that I support you.” Gina, meanwhile, says Jen should look at Shannon’s “track record.” Shannon claps back with, “I don’t have a track record of trying to screw people, Gina, that’s you.” Hmm, the RHOC archive footage may prove that to be false.

But what about the d*ck pic?

Emily then wants to get to the bottom of the “d*ck pic.” She wants to know the story behind the nude photo, and Jen is curious as to how Tamra got hold of it in the first place.

Tamra says she got a “screengrab” when her friend Heather Amin received the photo. “That’s f*cked up!” Jen shouts. “If her husband [pointing to Heather Dubrow] sent me that, she’s the first [person I] call, it’s [deleted] off my phone. That says so much about [who] you are.”

“I didn’t send the f*cking d*ck pic!” Tamra responds. “Stop protecting this piece of sh*t!”

That’s all we’re getting for now, but it makes for a fiery reunion!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion begins Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.

