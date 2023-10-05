Caitlyn Jenner and Ex-Wife Kris ‘Really Never Talk’ Anymore

Caitlyn Jenner was married to the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner, for 22 years. They share two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Maybe you’ve heard of them?

As a blended family, the group filmed Keeping Up With The Kardashians from 2007 until 2021. Caitlyn was very close to her four step-children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian. In 2015, Caitlyn shared that she was transgender. The couple divorced that same year.

Caitlyn wrote a book, The Secrets of My Life. She claimed that Kris knew about her dressing as a woman. Kris claimed that she was shocked by her former spouse’s announcement. Caitlyn’s relationships with the Kardashians soured. She didn’t even score an invite to Kourtney’s dreamy Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

Caitlyn and Kris don’t keep up anymore

Caitlyn appeared on This Morning, a daytime talk show in the UK. She shared that the former couple “really never talk.”

Caitlyn continued, “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this, and that.” That doesn’t sound like a very chummy relationship with her children.

“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot,” she said.

But Caitlyn’s participation in the docuseries House of Kardashian surely won’t mend any relationships with Kris and her children.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” Caitlyn explained. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.“

House Of Kardashian will air on Sky Documentaries on October 8. Meanwhile, The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.

